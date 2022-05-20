This week on Just Drinks

In February, Molson Coors Beverage Co released its full-year results for 2021. The now-multi-category group posted a 4.7% lift in sales from the year, driven by a healthy showing in the closing quarter. Here, Just Drinks picks apart Molson Coors’ numbers over the last five years and considers the trends that are set to shape the future for the company and the categories Molson Coors operates in.

Former beverages analyst Ian Shackleton speaks to us from his safe haven this month, with a look at Campari Group and a controversial take on Russia.

As belts tighten, brand owner M&A activity has gone quiet, But not, as category commentator Phil Tappenden explains, in soft drinks.

On Just Drinks’ news pages:

Related

Shipments of wine from the US in 2021 rose by the largest annual amount for seven years, hitting sales of US$1.44bn, according to figures from trade association The Wine Institute.

Treasury Wine Estates is extending the ‘multi-regionality’ of its Penfolds flagship brand in a move that would bypass Chinese trade barriers to Australian wine.

Diageo’s Johnnie Walker Scotch whisky brand is jumping on the NFT bandwagon, launching its own digital art offering.

Non-alcoholic spirits brand Lyre’s is to introduce a baijiu expression exclusively for sale in China.

The UK Government is delaying a ban on multibuy deals of beverages and foods that have high sugar, salt or fat contents, including its proposed elimination of free soft drinks refills at on-premise sites.

Suntory Beverage & Food is going to raise the prices on a selection of its beverage brands in the Japanese market, due to the rising costs of raw materials.

William Grant & Sons has released the fifth expression in Glenfiddich’s ‘The Experimental Series’.

In our data centre:

Wine drinkers have shaken off their pandemic-enforced home-consumption habits, leading to slower sales growth for Concha y Toro at the start of 2022.

Britvic has capitalised on the return of UK consumers to pre-pandemic habits by posting a healthy lift in sales during its fiscal first half.

C&C Group is to sell its minority stake in Admiral Taverns, five years after investing in the 1,600-site UK community pub operator.

Fever-Tree is to ramp up its production capabilities in the US, as the UK-based mixers brand owner seeks to combat rising shipping costs and reduce its carbon footprint.

Beam Suntory is preparing the global release for a collection of super-premium Japanese single malt whiskies from its Yamazaki brand.

Brown-Forman has rolled out Old Forester 1870 Original Batch in the UK, eight years after launching the expression in the US.

From our parent company, GlobalData:

The proportion of beverage companies hiring for ‘data analytics’-related positions dipped in March, according to recently-released figures.

Keurig Dr Pepper and Danone are among the companies best positioned to take advantage of future geopolitics disruption in beverages, according to a recently-released analysis.

The proportion of beverage companies hiring for ‘big data’-related positions last month fell back slightly on the corresponding period a year earlier, according to recently-released figures.

Asia-Pacific was the fastest growing region for ‘machine learning’ hirings among beverage companies in the first quarter of this year, according to recent research.

References to the term ‘industrial automation’ in beverage companies’ filings during the final three months of 2021 inched up slightly on the corresponding period a year earlier.

The proportion of beverage companies hiring for ‘cybersecurity’-related positions fell back last month, according to recently-released figures.

Job vacancies related to ‘artificial intelligence’ in the global drinks industry became easier to fill in the first quarter of this year, according to recently-released data.