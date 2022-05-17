Why M&A moves suggest a healthy future for soft drinks – comment

\nOver the last century or so, the soft drinks industry has featured a steady flow of takeovers, mergers and other forms of collaboration. Some years have seen more activity than others, and 2021\/22 looks set to be a high-level performer in all styles of coming together.\n\n\n\nSome of this has been a natural progression, other deals less anticipated. Not all matings have been fully consummated yet, but 2022 will probably end with the landscape significantly changed from that of early 2021. And, surprisingly, the effects of COVID have not been a prime factor for this activity.\n\n\n\nBack in the early days of commercial production, aerated waters and cordial enterprises were usually small and often owned by a single family or a couple of enthusiastic entrepreneurs. Indeed, some of the most famous soft drinks brands originated in pharmacies and drug stores, sometimes as elixirs rather than the thirst quenchers they became.\n\n\n\nDairy beverages, juices, source-bottled waters and other categories had somewhat differing origins. Until the mid-20th Century, most people didn't even regard these as part of the soft drinks category.\n\n\n\nAs transport links improved, the initial pattern of beverage manufacturers catering for a single region or district - sometimes even one town - changed, taking consumers further afield and giving producers more scope for distribution initiatives. This broadening of coverage evolved in tandem with a rise in discretionary spending and a willingness by consumers to experiment with beverage choice while usually retaining a degree of loyalty to traditional brands.\n\n\n\nThat loyalty was stretched increasingly by the power of advertising, which allowed major producers to gain access to retail outlets across much wider expanses, nationally and internationally.\n\n\n\nWith this came the franchising of brands for continued local production via the supply of core essences or formulation sharing. Big, multi-faceted beverage groups began to form but until as late as the 1990s, the emphasis remained on local production, sometimes with the large players buying strategic stakes in key regional producers.\n\n\n\nGiants such as The Coca-Cola Co have since become substantial shareholders in some of the licensed bottlers while also acquiring full or partial control of independent brands. These smaller brands became increasingly in demand from the beginning of the 21st Century as the bigger companies sought to diversify and \u2018healthify\u2019 their portfolios. A desire to deliver brand variants attuned to national and regional taste preferences also played a part in this.\n\n\n\nPepsiCo, Coca-Cola and others have established or supported incubator projects to help start-ups prepare their product visions for commercialisation to market. This has sometimes led to the majors buying into the start-ups, usually fostering an arm\u2019s-length relationship to protect independence and creativity. Not all of these investments have been complete successes but it\u2019s fair to say that most have largely delivered on expectations.\n\n\n\nOne of the big investment developments this year has been the majority stake purchase in Refresco by global investment firm KKR. Existing Refresco shareholders PAI Partners and British Columbia Investment Management will maintain a \u201csignificant\u201d minority position. Private equity group PAI is also invested in a number of other beverage and food producers. This is an example of a trend towards financial investor entities - rather than other beverage groups - taking an active role in drinks brands.\n\n\n\nAnother trend is that of specialist beverage investment companies being formed to strengthen existing brands and develop new offerings. A few have already become large-scale, such as Golden Grail Technology. The Florida-based company has focused to date on acquiring brands in segments such as energy and flavoured water (still and sparkling), reaching out in recent weeks towards CBD beverages with the appointment of an executive with substantial experience in this emerging category. Golden Grail's portfolio also includes Tickle Water, created specifically for children yet showing success across broader demographics.\n\n\n\nInterestingly, Canada has been at the centre of a large number of the mergers, takeovers and company alignments in the last year or so. Only last month, Vancouver-based Simply Better Brands lined up the acquisition of Seattle-based Jones Soda, a company whose zany approach to CSDs has earned it a genuine iconic status. Another Canadian example of specialist investor\/product developer is Vancouver-based Eat & Beyond Global Holdings, which recently finalised its previously-announced purchase of Mylk Brands which, via Fresh Start Beverage Co, owns the Banana Wave range.\n\n\n\nThe buy\/sell movement has been global. In January, Royal Unibrew acquired the remaining 25% of Norwegian beverage group Hansa Borg Bryggerier, whose portfolio features soft drinks brands such as Bang Energy, Borg Ginger Beer, Christmas drinks (solid sellers in Norway) and regional sodas.\n\n\n\nOver in China, Kirin offloaded its entire 40% stake in the China Resources Kirin Beverages venture to a Chinese fund. The partnership, which has been running for a little over ten years, makes bottled teas and waters. Kirin is also licensing its brands to the Chinese company.\n\n\n\nAs always, time will tell whether these takeovers, investments, mergers or whatever are the success their sponsors are aiming for. Either way, the fact that they're almost all oriented towards development and growth is heartening for the future of soft drinks overall.\n