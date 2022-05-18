Suntory rolls out Yamazaki Tsukuriwake Selection – Global ‘other whisky/whiskey’ value data

Beam Suntory is preparing the global release for a collection of super-premium Japanese single malt whiskies from its Yamazaki brand.

The ‘2022 Tamazaki Tsukuriwake Selection’ was originally launched in Japan in 2020, but is now being rolled out by Suntory into markets including the US, the UK, Germany, France, Taiwan, Singapore, China and Australia from next month. The line comprises:

Yamazaki Puncheon

Yamazaki Peated Malt

Yamazaki Spanish Oak

Yamazaki Mizunara

Each of the whiskies has an SRP of US$450 with the exception of the Mizunara bottling, which has an SRP of $620, according to the group. In the UK, the line will be available from select, specialist retailers including The Whisky Exchange.

“Just one year before the 100th anniversary of Suntory Whisky, we can finally share the full story behind our Tsukuriwake way of whisky making,” said Suntory’s fifth-generation chief blender, Shinji Fukuyo.

Last year, Suntory released an unspecified number of bottles of Yamazaki 55 in the Global Travel Retail channel, selling the expression in outlets in London, Paris, Hainan, Hong Kong, Taipei, Amsterdam, Seoul, Delhi, Istanbul, Dubai and Singapore.

Stripping out Scotch whisky, along with Irish, American and Canadian whiskey, the global 'other whisky/whiskey' category is set for a strong few years ahead, with sales forecast to pass the pre-pandemic high of 2019 this year, according to GlobalData. By 2026, global 'other whisky/whiskey' is predicted to be worth US$60.22bn, giving the category a ten-year compound annual growth rate of 2.73%.

