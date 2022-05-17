C&C Group offloads on-premise outlets in UK as fiscal-full-year- sales soar – results

\n\nSales in 12 months to end of February rise 87.8% to EUR1.4bn (US$1.4bn)On-premise sales leap 207.8%, off-premise dips mid-single-digitsAdmiral Tavern shares to be sold to Proprium Capital Partners for EUR65.8m\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nC&C Group is to sell its minority stake in Admiral Taverns, five years after investing in the 1,600-site UK community pub operator.\n\n\n\nThe Bulmers-brand owner made the announcement today (17 May) as it reported a revenue jump of nearly 90% in its results for the 12 months to the end of February. C&C expects to receive EUR65.8m from the divestment, to Proprium Capital Partners, with the transaction expected to complete by the end of February next year.\n\n\n\nAs part of the sale, the company has negotiated a \u201clong-term supply agreement\u201d with Admiral for its owned and agency brands.\n\n\n\nC&C has decided to offload its holding despite a strong performance in the on-premise channel in fiscal-2022, where sales were up by almost 208% on the same period a year earlier. The group benefitted from the reduction in COVID-related restrictions in the channel, reporting 267 days of trading in the UK and Ireland, up from 117 days in fiscal-2021.\n\n\n\nSales in the off-premise were weaker, however, dipping by 3.4% year-on-year.\n\n\n\nOn a brand level, C&C reported volumed increases for flagship brands Magners and Tennents in the UK, as well as for Bulmers in Ireland. The group attributed Tennents\u2019 strong performance to Scotland\u2019s qualification for the delayed Euro 2020 Football Championship, which took place last summer.\n\n\n\nIn Ireland, it prepared for the introduction of Minimum Unit Pricing, which came into force in January, by introducing new pack formats and abv variants for Bulmers in the off-premise.\n\n\n\nChief executive David Forde\n\n\n\n"Encouraged by the reaction and resilience of the industry, we are pleased with how trading has recovered and the subsequent strength of customer and consumer demand, which we believe reflects the enduring importance of the on-trade \u2026 .\n\n\n\n"Looking forward, we are operating in an evolving and challenging inflationary cost environment and will continue to monitor this closely over FY2023 and beyond. We have already taken action to afford the business a degree of protection, nevertheless we are susceptible to further increases in our cost base which would necessitate further price increases. Despite the current positive sentiment in the hospitality sector post reopening, we are mindful of the pressures being faced by consumers and its potential impact on future demand."\n\n\n\nTurning to the current fiscal year and C&C said it had started strongly, with sales in the first two months up 12% on pre-COVID - fiscal-2020 - levels. The company warned, however, that \u201cfurther price increases\u201d are likely, citing additional cost pressures from inflation and the ongoing war in Ukraine.\n\n\n\nTo view C&C Group\u2019s full year results for fiscal-2022, click here.\n\n\n\nJust Drinks presents \u2018The 24th Annual International Beer Strategies Conference\u2019 on 4-6 October\n