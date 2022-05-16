William Grant & Sons’ Glenfiddich ‘The Orchard Experiment’ – Product Launch

Category – Spirits, whisky, Scotch, single malt, 43% abv

Available – From this month

Location – The UK, available in the off-premise channel and online

Price – SRP of GBP43 (US$52.70) per 70cl bottle

William Grant & Sons has released the fifth expression in Glenfiddich’s ‘The Experimental Series’.

The Orchard Experiment is the fifth bottling from the single malt’s line extension. The whisky was produced in collaboration with The Somerset Cider Brandy Co, which provided the Somerset Pomona Spirit Casks in which the liquid was finished for four months.

The Experimental Series started in 2016 with the release of IPA Experiment, a beer cask-finished whisky, and Project XX. The latter took its name from the Roman numerals for 20, as it was created through a collaboration with 20 brand ambassadors from 16 countries who selected the casks.

