May 16, 2022

William Grant & Sons’ Glenfiddich ‘The Orchard Experiment’ – Product Launch

Glenfiddich utilised barrels from The Somerset Cider Brandy Co

By Conor Reynolds

Glenfiddich's The Orchard Experiment.
  • Category – Spirits, whisky, Scotch, single malt, 43% abv
  • Available – From this month
  • Location – The UK, available in the off-premise channel and online
  • Price – SRP of GBP43 (US$52.70) per 70cl bottle

William Grant & Sons has released the fifth expression in Glenfiddich’s ‘The Experimental Series’.

The Orchard Experiment is the fifth bottling from the single malt’s line extension. The whisky was produced in collaboration with The Somerset Cider Brandy Co, which provided the Somerset Pomona Spirit Casks in which the liquid was finished for four months.

The Experimental Series started in 2016 with the release of IPA Experiment, a beer cask-finished whisky, and Project XX. The latter took its name from the Roman numerals for 20, as it was created through a collaboration with 20 brand ambassadors from 16 countries who selected the casks.

Last year, William Grant released a range of pre-mix cocktails under its Batch & Bottle brand. Four variants were available on debut, including Glenfiddich Scotch Manhattan.

Has whisky finally found the flavour grail? – Click here for a Just Drinks comment

