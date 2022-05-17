US wine exports rebound from five-year declines to double-digit leap – data

\nShipments of wine from the US in 2021 rose by the largest annual amount for seven years, hitting sales of US$1.44bn, according to figures from trade association The Wine Institute.\n\n\n\nThe double-digit increase represents the first year-on-year rise since 2013, when US wine exports grew by 16.2%, and marks a turnaround after five consecutive years of value declines. Eight of the ten largest markets saw value gains last year, according to the organisation, with strong demand from Canada (the US\u2019s largest export market for wine) resulting in an overall 10.6% lift in the value of exports globally.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(e){if(void 0!==e.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.querySelectorAll("iframe");for(var a in e.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var r=0;r\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n