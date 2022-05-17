‘Machine learning’ in beverages – Recruitment locations in Q1 2022 – data

Asia-Pacific was the fastest growing region for ‘machine learning’ hirings among beverage companies in the first quarter of this year, according to recent research.

In the three months to the end of March, the region accounted for 9.4% of all machine learning vacancies – an increase on the 7.7% level in the same quarter a year earlier. Asia-Pacific was followed by North America, which saw a 1.1 year-on-year percentage point change in machine learning roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, which tracks the number of new job postings from key companies in various industries. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically to gauge which companies are leading the way on specific issues as well as where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for machine learning job ads in the drinks industry?

The fastest-growing country was India, which accounted for 9.4% of all machine learning job adverts in the quarter. Twelve months earlier, the country's proportion was 2.8%.

India was followed by Switzerland (rising 3 percentage points), Canada (up 2.5), and Mexico (+1.1).

The largest market for machine learning roles in drinks was the US, with 47.5% of all roles advertised in the three months.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for machine learning workers in the drinks industry?

A total of 22.3% of all drinks industry machine learning roles were advertised in Plano in the US. The city was followed by Barcelona with 10.4%, Hyderabad with 8.9%, and Mexico City with 5.4%.

Methodology: GlobalData’s ‘Job Analytics’ enables an understanding of hiring trends, strategies and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.

