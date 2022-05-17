‘Big data’ in beverages – Recruitment levels in Apr 2022 – data

The proportion of beverage companies hiring for ‘big data’-related positions last month fell back slightly on the corresponding period a year earlier, according to recently-released figures.

A total of 72.2% of the companies in GlobalData’s analysis were recruiting for at least one position in the area in April. The figure represents a decline on the 76.7% level for big data-related vacancies in the same month of 2021.

In March this year, however, the rate was lower, at 68.6%.

Of all advertised positions in the global beverage industry in April, 6.2% were linked to big data, an increase compared to 5.7% in the same month a year earlier.

GlobalData's research shows that beverage companies are hiring for big data positions at a lower rate than the average for all companies in the firm's job analytics database, which stood at 8.4%.

Big data is one of the topics that GlobalData has identified as a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years. Companies that are investing in these areas now are considered to be better equipped to survive unforeseen challenges.

GlobalData's job analytics database tracks the daily hiring patterns of companies across the world, drawing in jobs as they're posted and tagging them with additional layers of data, from the seniority of each position to whether a job is linked to wider industry trends.

