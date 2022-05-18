Brown-Forman takes Old Forester 1870 Original Batch to UK – American whiskey in the UK data

\nBrown-Forman has rolled out Old Forester 1870 Original Batch in the UK, eight years after launching the expression in the US.\n\n\n\nThe premium Bourbon forms part of Old Forester\u2019s \u2018Whiskey Row\u2019 series, a collection of whiskeys that celebrate significant milestones in the brand\u2019s history. The 45%-abv iteration is inspired by the original 'batching process' of Brown-Forman\u2019s founder, George Garvin Brown.\n\n\n\nBarrels are selected from three different warehouses to create the Bourbon. Each barrel contains spirit produced on different days, with a different entry proof and a different age profile. The spirit is then \u201cbatched\u201d together and filtered to create 1870 Original Batch, according to the brand.\n\n\n\nThe line carries an SRP of GBP49 (US$61) and is available from this month.\n\n\n\n\u201cThe Whiskey Row series is a great way for consumers to navigate their way via taste through Old Forester\u2019s history,\u201d said master taster Jackie Zykan. \u201cWe\u2019re excited to bring the first expression to the UK market for Bourbon connoisseurs to experience.\u201d\n\n\n\n!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(e){if(void 0!==e.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.querySelectorAll("iframe");for(var a in e.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var r=0;r\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n