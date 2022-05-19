Fever-Tree looks to US partners to mitigate ongoing supply chain disruption – trading update

\nFever-Tree is to ramp up its production capabilities in the US, as the UK-based mixers brand owner seeks to combat rising shipping costs and reduce its carbon footprint.\n\n\n\nThe news, issued as part of a trading update from the company today, comes amid an industry-wide backdrop of logistics disruption and cost pressures. Despite this, the group remains upbeat about prospects for the remainder of the year, maintaining its March sales forecast for the 12 months of 2022 of between GBP355m and GBP365m (US$440m-$453m).\n\n\n\n\u201cWe remain focused on scaling production in the US with our local bottling partner,\u201d the group stated. \u201cThe west coast bottling line is operational whilst the east coast line is gradually ramping up during the first half of this year and, once fully operational, will add further capacity and flexibility to our network.\n\n\n\n\u201cThis will not only enable us to execute on the substantial opportunity in the US, but also progressively reduce our exposure to elevated shipping costs and delays, as well as reduce the carbon emissions associated with our supply chain.\u201d\n\n\n\nCloser to home, the group admitted that its on-premise sales in the early part of the year had been impacted by the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, but voiced optimism about the opportunities presented by \u201cconsumer appetite to return to social occasions out of home\u201d.\n\n\n\nIn January, Fever-Tree reported sales of GBP311m (US$416.7m) from 2021, a 26% increase on the year prior. The group\u2019s growth has been bolstered by the popularity of at-home cocktail-making and the continued shift towards premium drinks options.\n\n\n\nWhy M&A moves suggest a healthy future for soft drinks - Click here for a Just Drinks comment\n