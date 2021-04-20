Just Drinks - Drinks & Beverage Industry News | Market Research - Just Drinks

The Coca-Cola Co's decision earlier this month to pull the energy drinks extension of its namesake CSD in North America was all the more confusing, coming against the backdrop of continued strong demand for the...
In April, Constellation Brands reported its results for the 12 months to the end of February. Sales in fiscal-2021, to the end of February, climbed 3%, repeating the rate of growth delivered in fiscal-2020. Here, Just Drinks picks apart Constellation's numbers over the last five years and considers the trends that are set to shape the future for the group.
Alcohol’s sustainability & responsibility activations around the world – The IARD Digest – May 2021
Once a month, the drinks industry-funded International Alliance for Responsible Drinking, which covers alcohol-related health...
Why Ranch Water could ride to Tequila’s rescue outside the US – comment
Following on from last month's consideration of the recent explosion in spirits RTDs, category commentator...
The dangers of promoting health with low- & no-alcohol offerings – sustainability spotlight
For those consumers who want to be careful about how much they drink, beverage brand owners...
Why Heineken’s Distell Group swoop would be all about South Africa – analysis
Heineken's announcement today that it is exploring the purchase of South African alcohol group Distell...