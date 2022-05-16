UK postpones free soft drinks refills, multibuy restrictions

\nThe UK Government is delaying a ban on multibuy deals of beverages and foods that have high sugar, salt or fat contents, including its proposed elimination of free soft drinks refills at on-premise sites.\n\n\n\nThe restrictions, which have been pushed back a year, cover the advertising of unhealthy products on media channels before 9 pm as well as the packaging of similar SKUs in multipacks and 'buy one get one free' deals. Both moves had been set to take effect in October.\n\n\n\nDue to the current economic situation and rising costs facing consumers, however, the Government has postponed the bans.\n\n\n\nMeanwhile, free soft drinks refills from fountains in restaurants were also lined up to be eliminated this year, but have been moved to January 2024. The restriction on placing unhealthy products at prominent locations in stores, such as checkouts and aisle-ends, will still come into force in October.\n\n\n\n\u201cWe\u2019re committed to doing everything we can to help people live healthier lives,\u201d said UK Public Health Minister Maggie Throup. \u201cPausing restrictions on deals like 'buy one get one free' will allow us to understand its impact on consumers in light of an unprecedented global economic situation.\u201d\n\n\n\nIn a move that could be affected by the incoming restrictions, The Coca-Cola Co began trials of its \u2018New Compact Freestyle\u2019 smart dispenser in Europe this month. The unit allows consumers to control beverage temperatures and carbonisation levels.\n\n\n\nIs energy drinks experiencing a second coming? \u2013 Click here for a Just Drinks comment\n