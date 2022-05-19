Sales stay strong as volumes slide for Concha y Toro in Q1 – results data

\n\nThree-month sales rise 8.9% to CLP178.1bn (US$208.4m)Volumes dip as value wine exit continues and consumers leave their homesPrice rises introduced during three months to end of March\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nWine drinkers have shaken off their pandemic-enforced home-consumption habits, leading to slower sales growth for Concha y Toro at the start of 2022.\n\n\n\nTwo months on from reporting a near-21% leap in fourth-quarter sales, the Chile-headquartered wine giant has posted a lift in sales from the three months to the end of March of almost 9%. A mix of reduced year-on-year volume levels, price rises and "our deliberate exit from non-premium commercial brands" was highlighted as hampering performance, although the Casillero del Diablo owner also cited Q1 2021's high volumes comparables, given "the evolution of the pandemic".\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(e){if(void 0!==e.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.querySelectorAll("iframe");for(var a in e.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var r=0;r\n\n\n