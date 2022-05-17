Suntory Beverage & Food hikes prices on PET-bottled products in Japan

\nSuntory Beverage & Food is going to raise the prices on a selection of its beverage brands in the Japanese market, due to the rising costs of raw materials.\n\n\n\nThe company is increasing recommend retail prices by as much as 20% for some products, with the lowest change set at +6%. Products made using PET materials are being affected, such as Suntory\u2019s mineral water brand Tennensui, Suntory Green Tea Lyemon and bottled coffee Craft Boss.\n\n\n\nReadjusted prices will come into play for any shipments sent on or after 1 October.\n\n\n\nAccording to Suntory, the cost of the resin for PET bottles has risen due to global supply-demand issues. The group also highlighted a depreciating Yen and a build-up of incremental costs stemming from its transition to recycled PET bottles as factors in the price change.\n\n\n\nThe company has made efforts to avoid price hikes, such as productivity improvements and cost reductions. The impact has reached a point, however, where the group can no longer absorb them internally, resulting in the cost being passed onto consumers.\n\n\n\nEarlier this year, Suntory set out its plans to use only 100% plant-based plastic bottles by 2030.\n\n\n\nIs energy drinks experiencing a second coming? \u2013 Click here for a Just Drinks comment\n