Lyre’s heads east with “world-first” non-alcoholic baijiu in China

\nNon-alcoholic spirits brand Lyre's has introduced a baijiu expression exclusively for sale in China.\n\n\n\nThe namesake UK-headquartered company, which launched in 2019 and entered China a year later, is seeking to tap into the opportunity presented by the category, which is the World's most widely-consumed spirit worth an estimated US$100bn annually, according to marketing consultancy firm Ries. The extension is the 17th non-alcoholic spirit in the Lyre's portfolio, following the recent launches of two Tequilas and a \u2018Pink London Spirit\u2019.\n\n\n\nLyres Baijiu Spirit is available in market in the country now with an SRP of CNY448 (US$66.46). \n\n\n\n\u201cBaijiu sales represent almost one-quarter of all spirits sold globally each year, with over 5bn litres being consumed in China annually," said co-founder & CEO Mark Livings. "Yet, until our launch, there has been no non-alcoholic baijiu in existence.\n\n\n\n\u201cThe growth of the non-alcoholic category - and mindful consumption, generally - is transcending borders and cultures. Whilst the vast majority of baijiu consumption will undoubtedly remain alcoholic, there are a whole host of situations where individuals may want to take part in the Baijiu drinking custom ... in a non-alcoholic format.\u201d\n\n\n\nLast year, Lyre's announced the debut of its portfolio in eight Middle Eastern countries including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq and Jordan. The company said at the time it had made a \u201csignificant investment\u201d to ensure the range complied with strict sale and consumption rules around alcohol in the region.\n\n\n\nWhy aged spirits should be wary of opaque low- & no-alcohol trend - Click here for a Just Drinks comment\n