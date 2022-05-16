Geopolitics in beverages – The leading brand owners April 2021-March 2022 – data

Keurig Dr Pepper and Danone are among the companies best positioned to take advantage of future geopolitics disruption in beverages, according to a recently-released analysis.

The assessment comes from GlobalData’s ‘Thematic Research’ ecosystem, which ranks companies on a scale of one to five, based on their likelihood to tackle challenges such as geopolitics. The table below shows how GlobalData scored the largest drinks companies in the 12 months to the end of March on their geopolitics-related performance, as well as their numbers of new geopolitics-related jobs, deals and patents.

The final column in the table represents the companies' overall scores when it comes to their current geopolitical position, relative to their peers. The other data points showcase recent geopolitics investments across a range of areas over the 12-month period.

These metrics, where available, offer an indication of whether geopolitics is front of mind for the company. However, high numbers in these fields could also represent attempts to catch up as much as a genuine strength in the area. For example, a high number of deals could either indicate a company's dominance or that it is using M&A to fill in existing gaps.

This article is based on GlobalData research figures as of 29 April. For more up-to-date figures, check the GlobalData website.

