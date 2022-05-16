‘Data analytics’ in beverages – Recruitment levels in Mar 2022 – data

The proportion of beverage companies hiring for ‘data analytics’-related positions dipped in March, according to recently-released figures.

A total of 67.6% of the companies included in GlobalData’s analysis were recruiting for at least one position in the area during the month. The figure represents a decrease on the 70% level for data analytics-related vacancies in the corresponding month a year earlier.

In February this year, the rate was slightly lower, at 65.6%.

Of all advertised positions in the global beverage industry in March, 5.9% were linked to data analytics, an increase compared to 5.7% in March 2021.

GlobalData’s research shows that beverage companies are hiring for data analytics positions at a lower rate than the average for all companies in the firm’s job analytics database, which stood at 6.4%.

Data analytics is one of the topics that GlobalData has identified as a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years. Companies that are investing in these areas now are considered to be better equipped to survive unforeseen challenges.

GlobalData's job analytics database tracks the daily hiring patterns of companies across the world, drawing in jobs as they're posted and tagging them with additional layers of data, from the seniority of each position to whether a job is linked to wider industry trends.

