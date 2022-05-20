‘Artificial intelligence’ in beverages – Speed of recruitment in Q1 2022 – data

Job vacancies related to ‘artificial intelligence’ in the global drinks industry became easier to fill in the first quarter of this year, according to recently-released data.

In the three months to the end of March, beverage companies’ online adverts for positions related to AI were open for an average of eight days before being taken offline. The period represented a marked decline compared to the same quarter a year earlier.

Drinks companies also found it easier to recruit for ‘artificial intelligence’ positions compared to the wider market in the quarter: Job ads were online for 77.1% less time on average compared to similar vacancies across the entire jobs market in Q1.

On a regional level, these roles were hardest to fill in the Middle East & Africa, with related jobs that were taken offline in the region appearing online for an average of 57 days. The next most difficult region to fill these roles was South & Central America, while North America was third.

At the other end of the scale, jobs were filled fastest in Asia-Pacific, with adverts taken offline after six days on average.

'Artificial intelligence' is one of the topics that GlobalData has identified as being a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years. Companies that are investing in these areas now are considered to be better equipped to survive unforeseen challenges, going forward.

GlobalData's job analytics database tracks the daily hiring patterns of companies across the world, drawing in jobs as they're posted and tagging them with additional layers of data, from the seniority of each position to whether a job is linked to wider industry trends.

