Diageo’s Johnnie Walker joins NFT party with US$35,000 48-year-old

\nDiageo\u2019s Johnnie Walker Scotch whisky brand is jumping on the NFT bandwagon, launching its own digital art offering.\n\n\n\nSeven digital art pieces have been created for Johnnie Walker's 'Masters of Flavour' NFT collection. Each item has been paired with a 48-year-old expression from the blended Scotch, which is included with the purchase of the NFT.\n\n\n\nA tour of the Glenkinchie distillery is also included in the package.\n\n\n\nThe artworks have been created by graphic design artist Kode Abdo, also known as 'BossLogic'. Hosted on the digital marketplace Blockbar.com, the NFTs and paired whisky will go on sale at the end of this month for US$35,000 each.\n\n\n\n\u201cWe\u2019re always challenging ourselves to create unique experiences that people can enjoy and engage with around the world,\u201d said global brand director Julie Bramham. \u201cThis innovative collaboration with BlockBar puts Johnnie Walker at the cutting edge of what is possible in whisky, providing something truly unique for whisky aficionados and collectors around the world.\u201d\n\n\n\nLast year, Pernod Ricard released its own NFT in the form of a digitally-rendered iteration of its Royal Salute blended Scotch brand.\n\n\n\nHas whisky finally found the flavour grail? - Click here for a Just Drinks comment\n