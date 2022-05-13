This week on Just Drinks

Flavoured extensions always risk cannibalisation of the parent brand. In whisky, however, category commentator Richard Woodard believes the sweet spot may be in sight.

Hybrid grape varieties aren’t new when it comes to producing wine. Climate change, however, could accelerate their prevalence. Category commentator Chris Losh explains.

Are functional drinks the future of beer? Just Drinks considers whether innovations in the category warrant a rethink of current regulations.

Campari Group has announced the immediate acquisition of French flavoured liqueur brand Picon from Diageo for a sum in the region of EUR119m (US$125m).

Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) has opened its AUD165m (US$115m) upgraded wine production site in South Australia.

Campari Group has kicked off a worldwide marketing activation for higher-end Bourbon brand Longbranch, fronted by co-creator, actor Matthew McConaughey.

Pernod Ricard has revealed a new name and packaging revamp for Havana Club’s flagship white rum iteration.

Casella Family Brands is looking to offload a “significant portion” of its vineyards in Australia following the completion of an operational review.

Carlsberg has kicked off a worldwide marketing activation for its namesake brand that highlights the group’s charitable and benefactor efforts.

Campari Group is viewing the Brazilian market as a relaunch opportunity after CEO Bob Kunze-Concewitz admitted the brand owner had made “absolutely the wrong call” in prioritising its local brands in the country.

Kelham Island Brewery has become the latest casualty in the UK craft beer category, joining Beatnik Republic, Fallen Brewing and Exe Valley in announcing the cessation of its brewing operations.

Anheuser-Busch InBev has announced its first global non-beer extension from the Corona brand.

Coca-Cola HBC has carried last year’s performance into 2022 with a near-25% jump in sales from the first quarter.

Halewood Artisanal Spirits has readied a further extension to the Dead Man’s Fingers cream liqueur extension with two new variants – Mango Tequila and Strawberry Tequila Cream Liqueurs.

Vasari Beverages has increased the capacity at two of its breweries in Ethiopia, in a bid to expand the footprint of its Dashen Brewery brand.

Hangzhou Wahaha Group and Suntory are among the companies best positioned to take advantage of future e-commerce disruption in beverages, according to recently-released data.

The proportion of beverage companies hiring for ‘internet of things’-related positions declined in March, according to recently-released figures.

North America continues to dominate ‘robotics’ hirings among beverage companies, according to recent research.

‘Future of work’ vacancies took the longest time to fill across tech roles in beverages during the first quarter of this year, according to recently-released data.

The proportion of beverage companies hiring for ‘connectivity’-related positions fell back last month, according to recently-released figures.

Red Bull and Asahi Group are among the companies best positioned in beverages to take advantage of future virtual and augmented reality disruption, according to recently-released figures.

The proportion of beverage companies hiring for ‘digitalisation’-related positions declined last month, according to recently-released figures.

New figures from GlobalData reveal the top countries for beverage M&A in the most recent quarter.