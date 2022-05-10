Asahi Group, Red Bull lead on VR, AR – data

Red Bull and Asahi Group are among the companies best positioned in beverages to take advantage of future virtual and augmented reality disruption, according to recently-released figures.

The assessment comes from GlobalData’s ‘Thematic Research’ ecosystem, which ranks companies on a scale of one to five based on their likelihood to tackle challenges such as virtual and augmented reality. According to the analysis, Red Bull is the only company with a score of five in GlobalData’s alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages ‘Thematic Scorecards’.

Analysts scored the largest drinks brand owners on their virtual and augmented reality performance based on the number of new virtual and augmented reality jobs, deals and patents in the 12 months to the end of April.

The final column in the table represents the overall score on a company's current virtual and augmented reality position relative to its peers.

The other data points in the table showcase recent virtual and augmented reality investments across a range of areas over the past year. These metrics, where available, give an indication of whether virtual and augmented reality is on executives’ minds now, but high numbers in these fields also represent attempts to catch up. For example, a high number of deals could either indicate that a company is dominating the market, or that it is using M&A to fill in gaps in its presence.

This article is based on GlobalData research figures as of 6 May. For more up-to-date figures, check the GlobalData website.

