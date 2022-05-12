‘Future of work’ in beverages – Speed of recruitment in Q1 2022 – data

‘Future of work’ vacancies took the longest time to fill across tech roles in beverages during the first quarter of this year, according to recently-released data.

Online adverts for positions related to ‘future of work’ at drinks companies in the three months to the end of March were open for an average of 13 days before being taken offline. The period was two days longer than for all other vacancies at the same companies.

Despite this, the figure for the quarter represented a decline on the same period a year ago, indicating that the required skillset for these roles has become easier to find in the past 12 months.

On average, 'industrial automation' jobs took the second longest to fill in the drinks industry, at 12.1 days, while 'big data' came third among the tech themes tracked by GlobalData.

Drinks companies found it easier to recruit for 'future of work' positions compared to the wider market in the quarter, with ads online for 59.4% less time on average compared to similar vacancies across the entire jobs market.

At the other end of the scale, 'cybersecurity'-related positions were the fastest to fill in beverages over the three months, with ads closing after having been online for an average of five days.

'Future of work' is one of the topics that GlobalData has identified as being a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years. Companies that are investing in these areas now are considered to be better equipped to survive unforeseen challenges, going forward.

GlobalData's job analytics database tracks the daily hiring patterns of companies across the world, drawing in jobs as they're posted and tagging them with additional layers of data, from the seniority of each position to whether a job is linked to wider industry trends.

