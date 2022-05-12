Casella Family Brands confirms vineyard consolidation in Australia

\nCasella Family Brands is looking to offload a \u201csignificant portion\u201d of its vineyards in Australia following the completion of an operational review.\n\n\n\nThe Yellow Tail brand owner, which claims to be the largest family-owned wine company in the country, confirmed this week that 7,258 hectares of its land will go up for sale. The land, 5,650 hectares of which are planted to vines, comprises 35 properties in the South Australia and New South Wales states, including the Barossa Valley, Clare Valley and Langhorne & Currency Creek regions.\n\n\n\nWhen contacted by Just Drinks, a spokesperson for Casella declined to detail what proportion of the group\u2019s total production footprint is being sold.\n\n\n\nAs part of the transaction, which the company hopes to complete by the end of the year, Casella will include a \u201clong-term sale agreement\u201d to buy grapes from the new owner. Existing purchase arrangements will be unaffected.\n\n\n\n\u201cThe company is in a sound financial position, having recently experienced global record sales for Yellow Tail during the COVID-19 pandemic,\u201d said MD John Casella. \u201cWhile demand has stabilised, we are forecasting future growth due to ongoing investment in our brands supported by a strategic innovation pipeline.\n\n\n\n\u201cThe intended strategic partnership will allow us to focus on strengthening our brands globally, and therefore deliver positive outcomes for the Australian wine industry.\u201d\n\n\n\nEarlier this year, the group agreed to buy out Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from their Australian Beer Co joint-venture for an undisclosed sum. Casella will assume outright ownership of the brewer and cider producer from the start of July.\n\n\n\nHow COVID-19 reshaped the wine landscape forever - Click here for a Just Drinks comment\n