Kelham Island Brewery becomes fourth UK brewer to close in a month

Kelham Island Brewery has become the latest casualty in the UK craft beer category, joining Beatnik Republic, Fallen Brewing and Exe Valley in announcing the cessation of its brewing operations.



The Sheffield brewer - best known for its award-winning flagship Pale Rider ale - confirmed its closure on Friday (6 May). No explicit reason for the move was given, although the news comes amid a backdrop of high energy prices and increasing costs across the brewing supply chain.



"It is with deep sadness that we are having to announce that we have brewed our final batch of Pale Rider and the brewery will shortly be closing," Kelham Island said in a statement on its website. "We would like to thank everybody who supported us over the last 32 years - especially our staff and customers."



The brewer's pub, The Fat Cat, will remain open, with Kelham Island's beer still available on draught as well as in bottles and cans while stocks last. 



The UK beer category has seen several closures in recent weeks. Last month, Manchester-based brewer Beatnik Repbulic announced it had ceased trading, citing disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and increased utility, ingredient, packaging and transport costs. Also in the past month, Devon-based Exe Valley Brewery and Stirling's Fallen Brewing Co have all also shut their doors.



Speaking to Just Drinks, trade organisation The Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA) called for more support from Government and consumers alike to help the ailing craft brewing sector. 



"It has been an incredibly tough two years for the brewing industry and we are now beginning to see the combined effects of cashflow, COVID debt and hugely rising costs contribute towards brewery closures," said chief executive James Calder. "We need to see the 'COVID Additional Relief Fund' [a UK grant scheme offered to businesses during the pandemic] extended, a duty discount on beer sold in pubs brought forward and made more generous and serious consideration of an energy price cap for energy-intensive businesses like breweries.



"There is also a need for continued support from consumers who have discovered their local independent craft brewery during lockdown. Our hope is that buying and supporting local is a long-term shift in consumer buying habits, rather than a short term trend.



Over in the US, craft brewers are experiencing similar struggles. Last month, San Diego's Modern Times brewery said it expects to receive a court order to divest its business via a process of receivership. Meanwhile, Stone Brewing admitted to owing investors more than US$460m and said it had considered a sale in order to raise the funds.