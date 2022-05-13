Carlsberg pushes ESG credentials in global marketing push

\nCarlsberg has kicked off a worldwide marketing activation for its namesake brand that highlights the group\u2019s charitable and benefactor efforts.\n\n\n\nCentring around a 30-second advert, which can be viewed here, the campaign will run in all of brand Carlsberg's markets. Fronted by Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen, the spot emphasises the work of the Carlsberg Foundation, which distributes around 30% of the group's dividend to areas including science, the arts and sustainability.\n\n\n\nFurther showcasing activations will run this year, which marks Carlsberg's 175th anniversary.\n\n\n\n\u201cCarlsberg\u2019s new campaign continues the brand\u2019s journey towards substantiating why it is probably the best beer in the world," the company said. \u201cBy showcasing stories from the Carlsberg Foundations, it brings to life the brand\u2019s belief that by \u2018making a better beer, we can make a better world\u2019."\n\n\n\nThe brewer is in the process of finding a buyer for its operations in Russia, a transaction that could take up to 12 months to complete.\n\n\n\nJust Drinks presents 'The 24th Annual International Beer Strategies Conference' on 4-6 October\n