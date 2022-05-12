Coca-Cola HBC “evaluating all options” in Russia as top-line climbs – results data

\n\nThree-month sales rise 24.2% to EUR1.77bn (US$.86bn)Excluding Russia and Ukraine, quarterly top-line climbs 25.9%'Developing markets' division soars, +40.5% at EUR331.9m\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nCoca-Cola HBC has carried last year's performance into 2022 with a near-25% jump in sales from the first quarter.\n\n\n\nThe showing, driven in part by the introduction of price increases and softer year-prior comparables, built on the full-year 2021 sales lift of 19.6%. Factoring in sales earlier in the three months from Russia and Ukraine, the bottler's top-line growth would have been even higher than the +24.2% reported today.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(e){if(void 0!==e.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.querySelectorAll("iframe");for(var a in e.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var r=0;r\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n