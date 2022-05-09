‘Digitalisation’ in beverages – Recruitment levels in Apr 2022 – data

The proportion of beverage companies hiring for ‘digitalisation’-related positions declined last month, according to recently-released figures.

A total of 73.5% of the companies included in GlobalData’s analysis were recruiting for at least one position in the area in April. The figure represents a fall on the 83.3% level for digitalisation-related vacancies in the corresponding month a year earlier. In March this year, the rate was higher – albeit only slightly – at 76.5%.

Of all advertised positions in the global beverage industry in April, 11.4% were linked to digitalisation. The figure was an increase on the 8% proportion in the same months of 2021.

Related

However, beverage companies are hiring for digitalisation jobs at a lower rate than the average for all companies in GlobalData's job analytics database, which stood at 11.7%.

Digitalisation is one of the topics that GlobalData has identified as a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years. Companies that are investing in these areas now are considered to be better prepared to survive unforeseen challenges.

GlobalData's job analytics database tracks the daily hiring patterns of companies across the world, drawing in jobs as they're posted and tagging them with additional layers of data, from the seniority of each position to whether a job is linked to wider industry trends.

How AR will revolutionise consumer marketing and ease supply chain pressures - Click here for a Just Drinks focus