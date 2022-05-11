Campari Group’s Longbranch gets Matthew McConaughey marketing treatment – video

\nCampari Group has kicked off a worldwide marketing activation for higher-end Bourbon brand Longbranch, fronted by co-creator, actor Matthew McConaughey.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nThe second creative from the Bourbon\u2019s \u2018Wonder What If\u2019 campaign comprises digital and Social Media spots in the US and unspecified global markets. The latest push for Longbranch, which launched four years ago at an SRP of US$39.99 per 70cl bottle, builds on 2020\u2019s marketing debut.\n\n\n\n\u201cLongbranch has been performing incredibly well for our portfolio in the past few years and we continue seeing this momentum on the brand," said group global head of marketing Julka Villa. "We are really doubling down on our efforts not only to bring a super-premium craft bourbon to our customers ... ."\n\n\n\nMcConaughey, who worked with Wild Turkey master distiller Eddie Russell to create Longbranch, is the \u2018creative director\u2019 for the Campari-owned Bourbon. Longbranch is a small-batch eight-year-old Kentucky Straight Bourbon that is \u201crefined\u201d with Texas Mesquite and American Oak charcoals.\n\n\n\nHas whisky finally found the flavour grail? - Click here for a Just Drinks comment\n