Treasury Wine Estates upgrades South Australia facility with bottling line increase, automated vehicles

Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) has opened its AUD165m (US$115m) upgraded wine production site in South Australia.



The facility, in the country's Barossa region, has been upgraded from three bottling lines to four with further upgrades set to increase production capacity by a third. The area for barrel storage has also been increased, while automated guided vehicles have been installed to move and monitor barrels.



TWE wants the site to operate on 100% renewable energy by 2024 and has begun the process of installing solar panels on-site to offset its current 22% supply from the region's electric grid. Winter wastewater, which has been captured and treated, will be stored at the facility's 254m-litre dam for irrigation purposes.











"The new site is purpose-built for premium winemaking with the flexibility to scale up or down production depending on demand, which is crucial given the ebbs and flows of wine production," said chief supply officer Kerrin Petty. "Sustainability has been front of mind throughout the entire project with the new infrastructure allowing us to manage the impacts of climate change on vintages and ensuring we can protect our most valuable grapes and produce the highest quality wine even in challenging years."



Earlier this year, Treasury's Lindeman's brand was awarded 'Carbon Neutral' status as a result of recently-introduced measures including lighter bottles and renewable energy.