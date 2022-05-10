Brazil in Campari Group sights after local brands folly

\nCampari Group is viewing the Brazilian market as a relaunch opportunity after CEO Bob Kunze-Concewitz admitted the brand owner had made \u201cabsolutely the wrong call\u201d in prioritising its local brands in the country. \n\n\n\nThe company has shaken up its presence in the country, with a new distribution partner and a stronger emphasis on its international brands, including namesake aperitif Campari and the Aperol flagship. The refocus follows the commencement last month of a distribution arrangement with Coca-Cola FEMSA. \n\n\n\n\u201cFor many years, local management was convinced that the way forward was the local brands," said CEO Bob Kunze-Concewitz in a post-results conference call last week. "Unfortunately, that was absolutely the wrong call. Those categories continue to decline significantly.\u201d\n\n\n\nThe group changed its approach in Brazil, reshaping its management teams and strategy, around 18 months ago. Subsequently, Kunze-Concewitz noted, the brand owner is experiencing double-digit growth and \u201cstrong traction\u201d for Campari and Aperol in the country.\n\n\n\nThe group\u2019s Brazilian brandy Dreher and clear spirit Sagatiba had previously been in its \u2018local priority cluster\u2019 reporting group, although both have been moved to the rest of Campari\u2019s portfolio.\n\n\n\nOf the switch to Coca-Cola FEMSA, Kunze-Concewitz said: \u201cWe think it\u2019s a win-win for all the parties involved. But this clearly will be more of a mid-to-long-term impact.\n\n\n\n"We think that Brazil is potentially a huge market for our ap\u00e9ritifs.\u201d\n\n\n\nCampari posted strong sales in the three months to the end of March, with the top-line jumping 29.4% to EUR534.8m (US$562.5m).\n\n\n\nWhy unaged spirits brand owners should \u2013 finally \u2013 consider China - Click here for a Just Drinks comment\n