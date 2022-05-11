Pernod Ricard updates Havana Club 3 Años name, packaging

\nPernod Ricard has revealed a new name and packaging revamp for Havana Club's flagship white rum iteration.\n\n\n\nThe refreshed bottle design is part of a push by Pernod to modernise and premiumise the expression, while the new name,\u00a0\u2018Havana Club Original - A\u00f1ejo 3 A\u00f1os\u2019, seeks to reassert the brand as the original aged rum. The update is being rolled out \u201cprogressively\u201d across Havana Club's markets worldwide, according to the group.\n\n\n\nIncluded in the move is a new placement for the brand's emblem - the 'Giraldilla' - on the cap, while the new name is positioned front and centre on the label and bottle ring.\n\n\n\nHavana Club\u2019s global marketing director Anne Martin said that the refresh was part of a bid to target a \u201cnew generation of rum drinkers\u201d.\n\n\n\n\u201cAs the demand for premium, Cuban rum from authentic producers continues to grow on a global scale, now is the perfect time to introduce a fresh design for a rum so steeped in the history and culture of Havana,\u201d she said. \u201cWhile the liquid ... remains the same ... , this bottle refresh is set to ... reinforce our leadership of the rum category.\u201d\n\n\n\nIn an interview with Just Drinks last month, Havana Club International CEO Christian Barr\u00e9 said that although the absence of a formal appellation for rum helps to \u201cform the richness of the category\u201d, the lack of consistency across age statements had the potential to cause confusion for new consumers.\n\n\n\n \u201cEach country has its own rules; there is no global rum appellation\u201d \u2013 Havana Club International CEO Christian Barr\u00e9\n