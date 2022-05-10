Vasari Beverages completes US$33m Dashen Brewery expansion – Beer in Ethiopia data

\nVasari Beverages has increased the capacity at two of its breweries in Ethiopia, in a bid to expand the footprint of its Dashen Brewery brand.\n\n\n\nThe expansion has increased the beer maker\u2019s annual production capacity by 1.6m hectolitres to 4.4m hectolitres, according to a report by Food Beverages Africa. The 1.7bnETB (US$33m) development at the Debre Berhan and Gondar breweries was made possible by a 2019 fundraising drive from Vasari, which owns 98% of Dashen\u2019s controlling parent company.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nThe largest gains are at Vasari\u2019s brewery in the city of Debre Berhan, where annual capacity has leapt from 3.2m hectolitres to 4.4m hectolitres. The company\u2019s Gondar brewery will see a more modest jump in capacity from 800,000 litres to 1.2m hectolitres.\n\n\n\nThe group \u2013 lead by the former head of Whyte & Mackay, Vivian Imerman aims to launch new Dashen products following the investment, as well as increasing the distribution and sales of its brands in Ethiopia.\n\n\n\n!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(e){if(void 0!==e.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.querySelectorAll("iframe");for(var a in e.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var r=0;r\n\n\n\n\n\n