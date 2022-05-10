Anheuser-Busch InBev’s Corona Tropical – Product Launch

Category – RTD, malt-based, 4.5% abv

Available – From this month

Location – Global, excluding US

Price – SRP of GBP 2.75 (US$3.39) per 33cl can

Anheuser-Busch InBev has announced its first global non-beer extension from the Corona brand.

Corona Tropical is a 4.5% abv sparkling alcoholic water made with fruit juice and containing less than 100 calories per 33cl can. The line’s launch kicks off in the UK with three flavours – Raspberry & Lemon, Grapefruit & Lemongrass and Guava & Lime.

In the Latin American market, the Corona Tropical range will consist of four different expressions at a lower abv of 4.2%, including Strawberry Cherry & Lime and Pineapple Mango & Lime. The global launch starts in the UK, China, Peru, Ecuador and Panama, with expansion to other markets including Canada slated for later in 2022.

To promote the launch Anheuser-Busch InBev has commissioned a series of billboards with real fruit attached for consumers to pick. The first billboard will be displayed in London, followed by select cities around the world.

“Corona is a brand that was born from the tropics and as we encourage consumers to embrace the lifestyle around the world,” said Corona’s global VP Felipe Ambra. “We’re excited to offer a new Corona beverage to those who love the brand but are looking for options outside of beer.”

Although the launch represents the first time Anheuser-Busch InBev has strayed from beer with the Corona brand, Constellation Brands – which owns the rights to produce and distribute the Corona brand in the US – has launched several Corona brand hard seltzers, including a line of Corona Hard Seltzer Seltzerita products.

