Halewood Artisanal Spirits adds to Dead Man’s Fingers cream liqueur line – Cream liqueurs in the UK data

Halewood Artisanal Spirits has readied a further extension to the Dead Man's Fingers cream liqueur extension with two new variants - Mango Tequila and Strawberry Tequila Cream Liqueurs.



The launch follows the release of Dead Man's Fingers Raspberry Rum Cream liqueur earlier this year, as the brand seeks to further tap into the popularity of the segment in the UK. The new extensions are available now, with an SRP of GBP15 (US$) per 70cl bottle.



"Berry flavours remain popular within spirits," said Dead Man's Fingers' global marketing manager, Rachel Adams. "Our Strawberry Tequila Cream Liqueur will be a welcome addition to the category, whilst tropical flavours are an in-demand flavour profile ... . We're confident that these two new launches will be a big hit with consumers for a whole host of occasions."