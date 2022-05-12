‘Robotics’ in beverages – Recruitment locations December 2021-February 2022 – data

North America continues to dominate ‘robotics’ hirings among beverage companies, according to recent research.

In the three months to the end of February, the region accounted for 78.1% of all robotics vacancies – an increase on the 47.5% level in the same quarter a year earlier. North America was followed by Asia-Pacific, which saw a +2.8 year-on-year percentage point change in robotics roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, which tracks the number of new job postings from key companies in various industries. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically to gauge which companies are leading the way on specific issues as well as where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for robotics job ads in the drinks industry?

The fastest-growing country was the US, which accounted for 75.4% of all robotics job adverts in the three months to the end of February. Twelve months earlier, the country’s proportion was 44.3%.

The US was followed by Hungary (rising 3.5 percentage points), Australia (up 2.6), and Canada (+1.8).

Which cities are the biggest hubs for robotics workers in beverages?

A total of 8.8% of all drinks industry robotics roles were advertised in Waco in the US in the three months, followed by Atlanta with 6.1%, Hartwell with 4.4%, and Eau Claire - all in the US - with 4.4%.

Methodology: GlobalData’s ‘Job Analytics’ enables an understanding of hiring trends, strategies and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.

