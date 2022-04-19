Last week on Just Drinks

Image Credit: Jarek Pawlak / Shutterstock

Ahead of Just Drinks’ ‘No- & Low- 2022’ online conference this month, we heard from Aline Casagrande, Anheuser-Busch InBev’s global director of packaging sustainability and speaker at the event.

Category blurring is all the rage in beverages, and energy drinks wants to get in on the action. In his latest column, Soft Drinks category commentator Phil Tappenden explains.

With Bacardi preparing to launch the latest flavour from Bombay Sapphire, Just Drinks quizzes the brand’s global VP, Natasha Curtin, about the past, present and future prospects for gin.

The sigh of relief was audible, but spirits category commentator Richard Woodard believes American whiskey brand owners still have a way to go to re-establish their European highs.

In Just Drinks’ data centre:

Moet Hennessy has started 2022 with a bump as first-quarter sales registered a very small lift on the corresponding period a year ago.

Diageo has revived Don Julio Primavera in the US following last year’s limited debut of the Tequila brand extension.

The US Alcohol & Tobacco Tax & Trade Bureau (TBB) has put flavoured malt and spirits-based beverage brand owners on high alert over the use of the term ‘clean’ in labelling and advertising their products.

Halewood Artisanal Spirits has further expanded the range of flavoured gins from its Whitley Neill brand with the introduction of pineapple and peach variants.

On our news pages:

Bacardi has suffered a setback in its bid for the ‘Havana Club’ trademark in the US after a Virginia Federal court found in favour of the US Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO).

On-premise outlets in New York will be allowed to sell cocktails for consumption off their premises again, thanks to the renewal of a measure initially introduced to ease the pandemic’s impact on bars and restaurants.

Monster Beverage Corp has requested that a Californian federal court enforce the US$175m awarded to it and fellow-energy drinks manufacturer Orange Bang as part of a trademark encroachment by Bang Energy brand owner Vital Pharmaceuticals (VPX).

Diageo has reached a settlement in a long-standing US class-action lawsuit alleging misleading consumers with the marketing of its Guinness Extra Stout.

Treasury Wine Estates has been awarded ‘Carbon Neutral’ status across the global portfolio for its Lindeman’s brand.

Pernod Ricard’s Absolut vodka is the latest brand to set up real estate in the metaverse, as it prepares to open the doors to ‘Absolut.Land’, a virtual destination tied to this month’s Coachella music festival.

Cuervo has stepped into the growing market for Cristalino with the launch of an oak-aged, filtered Tequila from its Jose Cuervo brand.

Bacardi has extended the range of flavoured gins from its Bombay Sapphire brand with a lemon expression.

From our parent company, GlobalData:

North America has extended its dominance of data analytics hirings among beverage companies, according to recent research.

The proportion of beverage companies hiring for robotics-related positions declined last month, according to recently-released figures.

The proportion of beverage companies hiring for ‘machine learning’-related positions increased markedly last month, according to recently-released figures.