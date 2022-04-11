Data Analytics in beverages – Recruitment locations December 2021-February 2022 – data

North America has extended its dominance of data analytics hirings among beverage companies, according to recent research.

In the three months to the end of February, the region accounted for 52.6% of all data analytics jobs – an increase on the 50% level in the same quarter a year earlier. North America was followed by Asia-Pacific, which saw a 1.5 year-on-year percentage point change in data analytics vacancies.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, which tracks the number of new job postings from key companies in various industries. Using textual analysis, these job ads are then classified thematically to gauge which companies are leading the way on specific issues as well as where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for data analytics job ads in the drinks industry?

The US was followed by Romania (rising 2.3 percentage points), then Canada and Australia (both up 1.3).

Which cities are the biggest hubs for data analytics workers in the drinks industry?

The leading cities were Plano and Milwaukee in the US, each with 4.8% of beverages' data analytics vacancies in the quarter. The pair were followed by Atlanta and Bucharest, each with 3.1%.