View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. Analysis
April 12, 2022

Robotics in beverages – Recruitment levels in Mar 2022 – data

By Data Journalism Team

The proportion of beverage companies hiring for robotics-related positions declined last month, according to recently-released figures.

A total of 28.1% of the companies included in GlobalData’s analysis were recruiting for at least one position in the area in March. The figure represents a decrease on the 33.3% level for robotics-related vacancies a year earlier. In February this year, the rate was even lower, at 22.6%.

Of all advertised positions in the global beverage industry in March, 0.4% were linked to robotics, matching the proportion in the same month of 2021.

Beverage companies are hiring for robotics jobs at a lower rate than the average for all companies in GlobalData's job analytics database, which stood at 0.5%.

Robotics is one of the topics that GlobalData has identified as a key disruptive force facing industries in the coming years. Companies that are investing in these areas now are considered better prepared to survive unforeseen challenges.

GlobalData's job analytics database tracks the daily hiring patterns of companies worldwide, drawing in jobs as they're posted and tagging them with additional layers of data, from the seniority of each position to whether a job is linked to wider industry trends.

Why e-commerce is a channel that brand owners must target – and fast - Click here for a Just Drinks focus

Related Companies
Treatt

Global Extracts and Ingredients Manufacturer

Visit Profile
IFF

Brewing & Distilling Solutions

Visit Profile
AUSTRIA JUICE

Global manufacturer of fruit juice concentrates, flavours and beverage bases

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Monday. The industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every quarter.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Just Drinks