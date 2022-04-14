Bacardi’s Bombay Citron Pressé gin – Product Launch

Category – Spirits, gin, flavoured, 37.5% abv

Available – From this month

Location – The UK (now), Europe (Summer 2022)

Price – In the UK, SRP of GBP23 (US$30) per 70cl bottle

Bacardi has extended the range of flavoured gins from its Bombay Sapphire brand with a lemon expression.

Bombay Citron Pressé is made from the brand’s flagship London Dry gin infused with Mediterranean lemons. The extension is inspired by the traditional Tom Collins cocktail and contains no added sugar.

Roll out to the UK off-premise kicks off this month, with an on-premise launch in pub-chain Mitchell & Butlers penned in for next month and a wider European launch slated for the Summer.

The brand has planned a multi-channel campaign to launch the product, comprising in-venue activations, in-store POS, PR and out-of-home advertising as well as Social Media, digital and influencer marketing.

In an interview with Just Drinks this week, Bombay Sapphire’s global VP, Natasha Curtin, said the recipe development for Bombay Citron Pressé was based on consumer demand for “natural and authentic” gin flavours.

“We wanted to give drinkers something new and exciting to explore, but to do it in a way that feels authentic and still has our signature gin present as a flavour,” she said. “That’s something we have heard time and time again from our consumers.”

The launch of Bombay Citron Pressé follows the addition of Bombay Bramble from Bacardi in 2020. The brand has since introduced an RTD format of the berry-infused expression to its stable.

“Consumers want convenience but they don’t want to compromise on taste” – Natasha Curtin, global VP for Bombay Sapphire