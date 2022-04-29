This week on Just Drinks

Credit: Shutterstock/rafastockbr

In February, Anheuser-Busch InBev posted a near-16% increase in year-on-year sales for 2021. Just Drinks picks through the brewing giant’s performance over the last five years for the trends set to affect the company, specifically, and the global beer category, more broadly.

This month, beer commentator Stephen Beaumont looks at innovation in the category – Or, he would, if he could find any.

Long the preserve of baijiu, China has been considered off-limits by international brands in the unaged spirits segment. Category commentator Richard Woodard believes that position deserves a review.

As his Mijenta Tequila brand prepares to launch its second expression in the UK, Just Drinks caught up with former Bacardi CEO Mike Dolan to discuss the wider Tequila category.

Related

In Just Drinks’ company results coverage:

The Coca-Cola Co has carried its mid-to-high-teens sales growth from last year into the first quarter of 2022.

The head of The Coca-Cola Co has warned beverage brand owners that they must invest in their brands to justify passing on cost increases to consumers.

The first three months of calendar-2022 have delivered another set of healthy numbers for Pernod Ricard, although the current quarter is expected to ease off.

PepsiCo has posted a mid-single-digit lift in beverage volumes from the first three months of this year, with its North America beverages operations also performing well in the period.

The head of PepsiCo has offered insight into the initial launch of its Hard Mtn Dew extension, two months after the alcoholic version of the energy drinks brand was released by The Boston Beer Co.

Carlsberg has seen the growth momentum from the final three months of 2021 continue in the first quarter of this year, with sales leaping by almost 25%.

Remy Cointreau has finished its fiscal-2022 with a more modest final three months following a trio of explosive quarters earlier in the financial year.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) has reported a healthy first-quarter sales performance, as the group prepares to mark its first anniversary.

This year has picked up where 2021 left off for Cuervo, with the group reporting a jump in first-quarter sales of over 25%.

English wine leader Chapel Down has posted a near-double-digit lift in full-year sales for 2021.

In our data centre:

Terlingham Vineyard has announced its entry into the gin segment, with the launch of a small-batch spirit sourced from English wine.

Global Premium Brands is releasing a special edition of its Gin Mare brand in the US.

Symington Family Estates has unveiled the latest bottling from its Graham’s Port brand.

The Mijenta Tequila brand is expanding its Reposado expression to the UK with the aged Tequila hitting shelves this summer.

On our news pages:

Bacardi has offloaded its stake in Compass Box, Just Drinks has learned, with investment group Caelum Capital acquiring majority control of the UK-based craft distiller.

Seattle-based CSD brand owner Jones Soda Co is to become part of plant-based & holistic wellness business Simply Better Brands Corp (SBBC).

Diageo has lined up the removal of the cardboard gift boxes used by its premium Scotch brands as part of a global waste reduction initiative.

Anheuser-Busch InBev’s UK division is transitioning its diesel vehicle fleet in the country to lower-emission vegetable oil combustion systems.

Heaven Hill Distillery is set to grow its American whiskey production capabilities with a new distillery in Kentucky.

The Coca-Cola Co’s UK division has opened a branded store in London this month.

From our parent company, GlobalData:

North America continues to dominate ‘Internet of Things’ (IoT) hirings among beverage companies, according to recent research.

The proportion of beverage companies hiring for ‘cloud’-related positions rose significantly last month, according to recently-released figures.