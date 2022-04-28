Mijenta Tequila takes Reposado to UK – Global Tequila & mezcal volumes data

The Mijenta Tequila brand is expanding its Reposado expression to the UK with the aged Tequila hitting shelves this summer.

Mijenta Reposado, which arrives in the country in June, will carry an SRP of GBP63.99 (US$80.25) per 70cl bottle. As well as online through Amazon and Master of Malt, the iteration will be available in the off-premise channel at Selfridges.

The extension, which debuted in the US in late-2020, has been matured for six months in a mix of French acacia, American white oak and French oak casks.

Mijenta was co-founded by former Bacardi CEO Mike Dolan along with Elise Som and Juan Coronado. The brand kicked off with a blanco Tequila in September 2020.

While sales volumes for the combined Tequila & mezcal category dipped slightly in 2020, according to GlobalData, the future looks bright. A forecast total of 48.5m nine-litre cases in 2026 would represent a ten-year compound annual growth rate of 4.2% - global pandemic included.

