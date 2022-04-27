Good start for PepsiCo in 2022 as first-quarter drinks volumes rise – results data

First-quarter global beverage operations up 6% in volumes

PepsiCo Beverages North America sales rise 13% to US$5.35bn in three months to 20 March

NA unit’s quarterly volumes increase 3%

PepsiCo has posted a mid-single-digit lift in beverage volumes from the first three months of this year, with its North America beverages operations also performing well in the period.

Yesterday, the snacks and soft drinks group reported a 6% volumes increase from its drinks businesses worldwide during the 12 weeks to 20 March. The ‘PepsiCo Beverages North America’ unit saw value outpace volumes, with its top-line rising 13% on a 5% volumes rise.

Given PepsiCo does not split its soft drinks results from its snacks operations’ figures outside of PBNA, the group said only that its beverages brands “gained market share” during the period in Mexico, Brazil, China and Vietnam.

In subsequent commentary, the Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Rockstar, Lifewtr and Aquafina brands were all credited with delivering double-digit sales growth in North America. Reference was also made to the release in the US last month of nitrogen-infused Nitro Pepsi as well as the commencement of distribution of Hard Mtn Dew in the market in February.

Looking to the full year, the group has upped its sales growth outlook from +6% to +8%, although, again, this was for the business as a whole.

To access PepsiCo’s official first-quarter 2022 results announcement, click here.

