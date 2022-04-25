‘Cloud’ in beverages – Recruitment levels in Mar 2022 – data

The proportion of beverage companies hiring for ‘cloud’-related positions rose significantly last month, according to recently-released figures.

A total of 60.6% of the companies included in GlobalData’s analysis were recruiting for at least one position in the area in March. The figure represents an increase on the 50% level for cloud-related vacancies a year earlier. In February this year, the rate was also lower, at 56.2%.

Of all advertised positions in the global beverage industry in March, 2.8% were linked to cloud, the highest monthly figure recorded in the past year and up on the 1.5% proportion in the same month of 2021.

However, beverage companies are hiring for cloud jobs at a lower rate than the average for all companies in GlobalData's job analytics database, which stood at 6.9%.

Cloud is one of the topics that GlobalData has identified as a key disruptive force facing industries in the coming years. Companies that are investing in these areas now are considered to be better prepared to survive unforeseen challenges.

GlobalData's job analytics database tracks the daily hiring patterns of companies worldwide, drawing in jobs as they're posted and tagging them with additional layers of data on everything, from the seniority of each position to whether a job is linked to wider industry trends.

