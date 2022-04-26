View all newsletters
April 26, 2022

‘Internet of Things’ in beverages – Recruitment locations December 2021-February 2022 – data

Some parts of the world are investing more heavily in IoT roles than others

By Data Journalism Team

North America continues to dominate ‘Internet of Things’ (IoT) hirings among beverage companies, according to recent research.

In the three months to the end of February, the region accounted for 64.7% of all IoT vacancies – an increase on the 41.9% level in the same quarter a year earlier. North America was followed by Asia-Pacific, which saw a +8.8 year-on-year percentage point change in IoT roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, which tracks the number of new job postings from key companies in various industries. Using textual analysis, these job ads are then classified thematically to gauge which companies are leading the way on specific issues as well as where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for IoT job ads in the drinks industry?

The fastest-growing country was the US, which accounted for 60.3% of all IoT job adverts in the three months to the end of February. Twelve months earlier, the country’s proportion was ‘only’ 37.1%.

The US was followed by India (rising 8.8 percentage points), the UK (up 1.3) and Spain (+1.2).

Methodology: GlobalData’s ‘Job Analytics’ enables an understanding of hiring trends, strategies and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.

