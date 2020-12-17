Interview

"We really didn't change anything, the consumer did" - just-drinks speaks to Brown-Forman US & Canada president John Hayes

17 December 2020

Earlier this week, Brown-Forman announced details of a partnership approach for its Jack Daniel's Country Cocktails brand extension in the US with Pabst Brewing Co. The news comes six months after the group rolled out in the country a three-strong Canned Cocktails line from its flagship trademark. just-drinks caught up with Brown-Forman's president for the US & Canada, John Hayes, to find out more about the company's Pabst tie-up for Jack Daniel's 28-year-old flavoured malt beverage stable.

Brown-Forman unveiled the spirits-based Jack Daniels Canned Cocktails range in the US earlier this year

Brown-Forman unveiled the spirits-based Jack Daniel's Canned Cocktails range in the US earlier this year

j-d: Why have you made this deal?

John Hayes, Brown-Forman president for the US & Canada: Unlike the way we do RTDs in the rest of the world, Jack Daniel's Country Cocktails is a malt-based beverage. Everywhere else, we have a spirit-based beverage. In the US, things like the laws, the taxation, the supply chain, sales and account management are essentially in the beer business - it's not in the spirits business.

Where you are in the UK, the differences are not nearly as great. The only country in the world where we're selling malt-based Jack Daniel's RTDs is the US.

In the malt-based business, we've come to the conclusion - and we've thought about it for years - that we need a malt partner who has more of the expertise in the full supply chain management, from production on into distribution and sales.

j-d: What's the situation with tax rates on flavoured malt beverages (FMBs) and spirits-based RTDs in the US?

JH: The rate of taxation on spirits-based RTDs is significantly higher than FMBs. It's about three or four times higher.

j-d: Is launching an FMB brand a 'no-go' for spirits-centric companies like Brown-Forman?

JH: It is a 'go' for us. This is a partnership. We believe the value-creation with Pabst as a partner will be much greater for Brown-Forman compared to the status quo. We're doing this to increase the value.

j-d: You've been trialling the spirits-based Jack Daniel's RTDs in the US this year. Is there a risk of cannibalisation?

JH: We work very hard to separate their positioning, their pricing and everything that goes with it. The spirits-based RTDs are positioned as a cocktail-in-a-can. Jack & Cola and Jack, Honey & Lemonade are the drivers of what we've done, which is essentially to take the cocktail you can make at home and put it in a convenient format.

Country Cocktails are fruit-forward - They can't really be duplicated at home. Also, the Country Cocktails are 5% abv: The RTDs are 7% and have different pack-size configurations.

I don't believe one of them will take a backseat. Country Cocktails is much bigger today than the spirits-based RTDs, but we hope we'll have very significant business in both categories.

j-d: When Brown-Forman CEO Lawson Whiting sang the praises of RTDs last week, did he also mean in the US?

JH: For sure! The explosion of the category began pre-COVID. Three years ago, we'd have said Country Cocktails was a low-priority brand for Brown-Forman - we actually thought back then whether there was a future for it. And then, there was a consumer shift.

The RTD category has always been here, of course. You can go back to California Cooler and Bartles & Jaymes in the 1980s, Zima would have been the first big malt-based beverage from Coors, Diageo created Smirnoff Ice. There are cycles in this category.

We've had ups and downs with Country Cocktails and the brand was in a 'down' phase up until about two years ago. Then, it was slowly coming back up - We really didn't change anything; the consumer did.

This year, COVID, for sure, has contributed to the explosion. And, it's not just us: The whole category's on fire, to the point that the supply chain can't keep up - look at production, look at cans. Pabst's supply chain capabilities are one of the reasons why we're going to be working with them.

j-d: I have to ask you about Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey. The mark hasn't had the best of times in 2020 (global sales down 7% in six months to end of October). Why?

JH: I think that's really unfair. You've got to remember that 25 years ago, it was Jack Daniel's Black Label as a stand-alone brand, by and large. Today, the family includes Gentleman Jack, Tennessee Honey, Apple, Fire and so on. It's a broad trademark. Of course, Black Label's going to have some cannibalisation, and we're investing behind it.

But, please, look at the full portfolio of Jack Daniel's - that's how we're looking at it.

