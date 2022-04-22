This week on Just Drinks

Credit: TR STOK/Shutterstock

To mark ‘Earth Day’ today, Just Drinks has analysed the emissions reduction targets of 1,138 companies to find out who are leading the way and who are lagging on their commitments.

Like it or not, digital money is here to stay, and it would be worthwhile for beverage brand owners to figure out how they see it featuring in their company’s future, argues Consumer Trends columnist Laura Foster.

Former beverages analyst Ian Shackleton considers brand owners’ Russian positions, as well as the need to stay ethically clean. The pending results season also prompts concerns.

Ahead of Just Drinks’ ‘No- & Low- 2022’ online conference next week, we hear from Jenny Danzi, senior director of ‘future brands’ at PepsiCo Beverages North America and a speaker at the event.

A partial European on-premise recovery and strengthening premiumisation across all regions helped Heineken to an increase in sales of nearly a quarter in the opening three months of this year.

The Boston Beer Co’s disappointing end to 2021 has bled into 2022, with the brewer reporting a sales decline of more than a fifth on the corresponding period twelve months ago.

Anheuser-Busch InBev is looking for a buyer for its business in Russia, becoming the latest international brewer to prepare an exit from the market.

Carlsberg has admitted that the planned sale of its operations in Russia could take as long as a year to complete.

Anheuser-Busch InBev has announced a shake-up of its commercial leadership structure with the appointment of Ricardo Tadeu in a newly-created chief growth officer role.

PepsiCo has announced the closure of a research and development facility in Barrington, Illinois, in a move expected to result in the layoff of 78 employees.

Beverage brand owners in the US are being double hit by aluminium tariffs, according to recent claims, as rolling mills and smelters in North America are raising their prices even if tariff costs shouldn’t apply, due to country of origin.

Diageo has announced the UK launch for a Cold Brew Coffee version of its flagship Guinness stout.

The proportion of drinks manufacturing and supply companies hiring for artificial intelligence related positions dropped in March 2022 compared with the equivalent month last year, with 42.4% of the companies included in our analysis recruiting for at least one such position.

North America has extended its lead for cybersecurity hirings among beverage companies, according to recent research.

The global beverage industry’s research and innovation in digitalisation has declined slightly in recent months, according to recently-released figures.