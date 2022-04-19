View all newsletters
  News
April 19, 2022

Diageo begins global roll-out for Guinness Cold Brew Coffee

The UK debut will precede a wider release for the Guinness brand extension

By James Beeson

Diageo has announced the UK launch for a Cold Brew Coffee version of its flagship Guinness stout.

The beer – which was released in the US last year – is the brand owner’s latest addition to the Guinness range in the UK and contains around 2mg of caffeine per 44cl can (the same as a decaf coffee). Guinness Cold Brew Coffee Beer will be available in Tesco supermarkets from today (19 April), with a wider off-premise release planned for later this Summer.

Diageo added it plans to launch the product in further European and Asian markets in the next 18 months.

In the UK, the beer will have an SRP of GBP5.50 (US$7.16) for 4x44cl cans.

“The coffee notes already in Guinness make the creation of Guinness Cold Brew Coffee Beer a natural … next step in our proud history of innovation,” said Diageo’s global brand director for Guinness, Grainne Wafer. ““With this latest innovation … , we’ve introduced Guinness to new consumers as well as existing fans in the US, and this is our ambition as we launch Guinness Cold Brew Coffee Beer in more countries over the next 12 months.”

Last year, Diageo added an alcohol-free beer, Guinness 0.0%, to its UK stable. The extension was initially launched in October 2020, but was recalled shortly afterwards when a “microbiological contamination” was discovered.

