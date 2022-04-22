‘Artificial Intelligence’ in beverages – Recruitment levels in Mar 2022 – data

The proportion of beverage companies hiring for ‘Artificial Intelligence’-related positions fell back last month, according to recently-released figures.

A total of 42.4% of the companies included in GlobalData’s analysis were recruiting for at least one position in the area in March. The figure represents a decline on the 46.7% level for AI-related vacancies a year earlier. In February this year, the rate was higher – albeit only slightly – at 43.8%.

Of all advertised positions in the global beverage industry in March, 2.3% were linked to artificial intelligence, the highest monthly figure recorded in the past year and up the 1.2% proportion in the same month of 2021.

However, beverage companies are hiring for AI jobs at a lower rate than the average for all companies in GlobalData's job analytics database, which stood at 3.4%.

Artificial Intelligence is one of the topics that GlobalData has identified as a key disruptive force facing industries in the coming years. Companies that are investing in these areas now are considered better prepared to survive unforeseen challenges.

GlobalData's job analytics database tracks the daily hiring patterns of companies worldwide, drawing in jobs as they're posted and tagging them with additional layers of data, from the seniority of each position to whether a job is linked to wider industry trends.

