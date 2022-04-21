View all newsletters
  News
April 21, 2022

Anheuser-Busch InBev reshuffles to create chief growth officer role

Tadeu will report to A-B InBev CEO Michel Doukeris in the new position

By James Beeson

Anheuser-Busch InBev has announced a shake-up of its commercial leadership structure with the appointment of Ricardo Tadeu in a newly-created chief growth officer role.

Ricardo Tadeu joined A-B InBev from AmBev, the group’s Brazilian division, in 2007

Tadeu will report in to CEO Michel Doukeris in his new position, which combines elements of marketing, sales, B2B and direct to consumer (DTC) strategy. The A-B InBev veteran of 26 years is moving from his previous position as chief B2B officer.

The reshuffle also includes several changes to the titles of Tadeu’s new direct reports, with former chief sales officer Lucas Herscovici becoming A-B InBev’s chief DTC officer, and previous president of the ‘Beyond Beer’ division, Marcel Marcondes, transitioning to group CMO.

The former CFO of US division Anheuser-Busch, Nick Caton, will replace Tadeu as head of AB InBev’s BEES e-commerce division.

“Beer is a profitable and exciting category, projected to continue to grow volume and share-of-throat over the next five years,” said CEO Doukeris. “This new structure is a critical step in delivering our strategy and transforming our business.

“Ricardo’s unrivalled expertise … will enable us to meet the moment and accelerate growth in our core business and continue to unlock profitable new business opportunities.” 

Tadeu’s remit will also include A-B InBev’s fast-growing DTC and e-commerce platforms, including Zé Delivery and Beer Hawk, as well as 12,000+ retail stores including its Modelorama convenience store chain in Mexico.

“With a talented team, iconic beer brands, a powerful technology platform, and customer and consumer-centric solutions that did not even exist five years ago, we have a remarkable opportunity to solve real problems and create extraordinary value for the company,” Tadeu added.

Earlier this month, Anheuser Busch announced plans to invest US$50m in increasing the capacity at its flagship St Louis brewery. The expansion plans include a “dedicated seltzer building,” due for completion this Spring.

