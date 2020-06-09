News

Zamora Co takes on Don Papa rum in US

9 June 2020

Zamora Co has added the Don Papa rum brand to its third-party portfolio in the US.

Bleeding Hearts Don Papa rum is available in 25 markets across the globe

Bleeding Heart's Don Papa rum is available in 25 markets across the globe

Don Papa, which is owned by UK-based Bleeding Heart Rum Co, will sit alongside Zamora's liqueurs and spirits brands including Licor 43 and Martin Miller's gin. Zamora will handle the sales and marketing of the rum, with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits dealing with distribution.

"Super-premium rum is a clear growth category in the US and without question, Don Papa is probably the most exciting and original rum brand on the market," said Bill Corbett, CEO of Zamora Co USA.

Don Papa is an aged rum produced on the Philippines island of Negros Occidental. The brand was launched in the Philippines in 2012 and is now available in 25 markets worldwide. The range is led by Don Papa 7 Year Old and Don Papa 10 Year Old.

Last week, Zamora announced the released of a Licor 43 RTD called Cocktail 43 Fresco. The 5.6%-abv spirit mix is Zamora's first RTD.

Why there must be more to your spirits brand than provenance and quality - Click here for a just-drinks comment

